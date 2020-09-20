Forum: Carparks designed to deter speeding

We thank Mr Chew Weng Fatt for his feedback (Speeding in carparks, Sept 11).

Speeding constitutes a risk to the personal safety of pedestrians and motorists in carparks and we take this issue seriously. Our carparks are designed to discourage speeding.

For example, speed humps are installed within carparks to slow down vehicles and enhance safety for carpark users. Signs indicating the speed limit are also located at HDB multi-storey carparks to remind motorists to slow down.

This notwithstanding, we will continue to look into ways to improve our carparks to minimise speeding incidents in them.

At the same time, we urge all carpark users to be considerate and adopt a safety-first approach. Motorists should drive carefully while pedestrians should look out for vehicles before crossing junctions or intersections in carparks.

Marie Lim

Director

Car Parks

Housing and Development Board

Lim-Tan Lay Choon

Director

Car Parks, Administration and Policies

Urban Redevelopment Authority