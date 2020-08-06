Forum: Can e-scooter rider ignore damages by claiming to be unable to pay?

I read with disbelief Mr Leong Loon Wah's helplessness to get e-scooter rider Nicholas Ting Nai Jie to pay the court-ordered damages for causing severe injuries to Mr Leong's wife (Tough fight for family to get compensation from PMD rider, Aug 2).

Mr Ting said that he was unable to pay the $445,000. His lawyer said Mr Ting has no assets and that it was of no use going after him.

Do people have the liberty to ignore a court judgment?

Does Mr Ting get away scot-free by claiming that he is unable to pay? Will more people use the same excuse not to pay damages to victims?

To let him get away is to tell a 21-year-old man that he does not have to pay for the lifelong injury he has caused to a defenceless woman.

Esther Chin Siew Lan