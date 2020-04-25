Forum: Can condo management corporation ban dog-walking?

I wholly support the Government's measures to control the spread of Covid-19. I live in a condominium in eastern Singapore, and the measures taken by my condominium's management corporation since the circuit breaker started are reassuring.

However, after the Government announced that it would be tightening the measures, I am alarmed by the new measures taken by the management corporation. It has prohibited anyone from walking his dog within the common spaces in the compound.

I have been told that walking the dog in my compound is a "recreational activity".

This classification is not correct. Walking the dog is an essential activity for the dog. I don't do this for exercise or for leisure. For my dog, going down for a walk in the compound is as essential as going to the potty.

On top of that, my dog - an 11-year-old golden retriever - has arthritis and cannot walk far.

Can the authorities please advise me on whether condo residents can continue to walk the dog alone within the condominium compound?

Ai Ling Sim-Devadas