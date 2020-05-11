Forum: Businesses should share the cost of raising dormitory standards

I find it strange that there seems to have been no calls for dormitory operators to share the costs involved in raising the living standards in workers' dormitories through a review of top-management pay and redistribution of profits.

The pay gap between top management and the lowest-level worker in any organisation is too wide.

Does it make sense for businesses to earn super profits or for chief executives to earn multimillion-dollar salaries while low-level workers' pay languishes?

Kudos to The Straits Times' enterprise editor Li Xueying, who, referring to the costs involved in raising dormitory living standards (Wishes for a post-pandemic future, April 26), wrote: "Assuming that these are indeed costs that must be passed on - the dormitory operators are known to chalk up a tidy profit; mainboard-listed operator Centurion Corporation, for instance, posted a 38 per cent rise in net profit to $73.1 million for its fourth quarter ending Dec 31 - this is a national conversation that we need to have."

Sadly, her call for a national conversation has not been heeded.

It is not only ordinary Singaporeans but also businesses that need to share the costs.

Ang Chiew Leng