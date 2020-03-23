Forum: Build outdoor recreational facilities near rental blocks

For residents living in rental flats, outdoor recreational facilities may be beneficial in reducing stress, encouraging family bonding and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Examples of these facilities include playgrounds, elderly fitness corners, and outdoor courts for basketball, tennis and badminton.

Having outdoor courts nearby would allow residents to stay active while spending time with their families and neighbours.

The courts would provide them with the opportunity to exercise regularly, contributing to good physical and mental health.

Having playgrounds near rental flats would allow the children to engage in outdoor play, which is important for their physical, social and cognitive development. They can be supervised closely by their parents while playing.

Elderly fitness corners would provide older residents with equipment tailored to their physical needs.

This would help them stay active and healthy, which may also boost their happiness levels in the long term.

These fitness corners would also provide them with the opportunity to connect with other seniors in the neighbourhood, which would allow them to help and support one another when in need.

In the long term, having outdoor recreational facilities could lead to lower stress levels and better physical and mental health among residents, as well as more resilient communities.

Amanda Ong Ee Ying