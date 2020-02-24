Forum: Build a lookout tower at top of Bukit Timah Hill

My friends and I recently climbed to the top of Singapore's highest hill, the 163m-tall Bukit Timah Hill.

After the initial elation we felt at reaching the top, we were disappointed over being faced with an uninspiring experience there.

The view was mostly obscured by vegetation and there was little else to look at except for a dull-looking transmission station.

There was also not much we could do there except to pose for a few photos next to a rock marker that stated the altitude.

Since the trees cannot be cut down to improve the view as they are in a nature reserve, I think a lookout tower could be built instead. There should be no worry that it will mar the look of the peak since the transmission station is even higher.

There could also be a cafe built in the tower so that trekkers, after the climb to the top, can have a cup of coffee as they take in an unobstructed view of Singapore from its highest peak.

Edwin Pang