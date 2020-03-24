Forum: Broader impact of helping to house Malaysian workers

I refer to the letter "Reconsider subsidy for firms to house workers from Malaysia" by Mr Thong Choong Hung (March 23).

Due to the sudden implementation of a movement control order in Malaysia, business operations in Singapore would have been severely affected if no action had been taken to house the affected workers.

Malaysians have been a part of our workforce for a long time. Many are involved in the delivery of essential services such as waste disposal, public bus driving, and care of the elderly in nursing homes. Disruptions would have caused great inconvenience to Singaporeans. The local workers in these businesses would also have been affected if they had to continue operations with less manpower.

It is therefore important for our sake to facilitate Malaysian workers' temporary stay in Singapore.

With the short notice, it was difficult for many employers to arrange for cost-efficient accommodation for the workers. Some were able to put their Malaysian workers in hotels because of the reasonable and competitive rates as a result of the current low occupancy rates.

While we agree with Mr Thong that businesses should plan for risks and contingencies, few could reasonably be expected to cope with the scale and severity of an unprecedented outbreak like Covid-19. It is precisely because businesses cannot diversify from such systemic risks that we need everyone - employees, employers and the Government - to come together to overcome the crisis.

Government measures, like the $50 temporary support to defray the costs of accommodating Malaysian workers, go a long way towards helping employers manage costs in the interim, while they work out more sustainable arrangements for their workers, and save jobs for Singaporeans at the same time.

We are mindful that these public funds should be used judiciously. They are helping employers from going out of business immediately, which will also impact employees and consumers will suffer. We hope Mr Thong can understand the broader impact of such measures and not begrudge the Government for helping businesses at this time of extreme stress. Let us all stay united in the fight against Covid-19.

Koh Juan Kiat

Executive Director

Singapore National Employers Federation