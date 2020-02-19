Forum: Bouquets

Spirit of giving and caring everywhere

I applaud the many Singaporeans who have done something useful and meaningful for the community during the present crisis (Outbreak brings out the best in some S'poreans, Feb 12).

For instance, there were the mums who scoured their shelves and medicine cabinets at home for ingredients to make their own hand sanitisers for the public to use.

Such resourcefulness, proactiveness and kindness are praiseworthy.

Indeed, this spirit of giving and caring for our fellow people is what makes Singapore shine.

Serene Chan

New, innovative solutions welcomed

I applaud Grab for the creation of GrabCare to service our healthcare workers, and universities for running virtual open house events and career fairs.

In the light of the challenging circumstances, the community is forced to adopt new, innovative solutions as part of the Industry 4.0 transformation, while observing precautions for the Covid-19 situation.

I hope Singapore will continue to be more innovative and respond rapidly in challenging times.

Gerald Ong Wen Shun

Pharmacy was prompt and efficient

I would like to express my deep appreciation for the prompt and efficient service rendered by the pharmacy at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Feb 7.

That day, I went down to collect additional medication for my wife, but reached the hospital at around 7pm, when the main pharmacy had already closed. I was advised to try the Emergency Pharmacy. I was pleasantly surprised that it had the relevant information and I was given the medication immediately.

Our public healthcare system looks after the general populace very well.

Hwee Man Lok

Happy SSO concert was not cancelled

On Feb 9, I attended a concert by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) and was thoroughly impressed, not only by the great performance but also the efficient and systematic temperature screening and security set-up at the Victoria Concert Hall.

I commend the Singapore Symphonia Company.

Organisers of arts performances should not cancel their events, as, with proper precautions and standard operating procedures, shows can carry on.

In times like this, the arts can serve as a positive reinforcement in coping with life's challenges and uncertainties.

Dawn Chen Wenhui