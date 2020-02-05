Forum: Bouquets

Kudos to those fighting outbreak

Kudos to all who are involved in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. My praise goes out to everyone, from government officials and health staff to the Singapore Armed Forces personnel and grassroots leaders helping with mask distribution.

Also, the cleaners who are putting in extra effort to maintain hygiene and cleanliness.

The journey ahead is long and arduous, but it will be less bumpy and will level off like it did with the severe acute respiratory syndrome, if more of us cooperate and play a positive role in the weeks to come.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

S'pore will be more resilient as a society

I appreciate and support the authorities' swift response in tackling the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore.

Everyone has a part to play to prevent the spread of the virus, and with these collective efforts, Singapore will be able to pull through this period stronger and more resilient as a society.

Alan Chin

SGH care deserves plaudits

A week before Chinese New Year, I was warded at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) because of a critical illness.

I was given emergency treatment by the doctors and nurses there.

During the 18-day stay, I had to be moved as part of the hospital's precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

What I witnessed during my stay in SGH made me proud of my country and its healthcare system. I believe it to be the best in the world.

My deepest gratitude and admiration for the doctors, nurses, cleaners and everyone else.

Kway Kok Lian