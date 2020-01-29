Forum: Bouquets

Cash recovered, thanks to police

I thank the police for their diligent follow-up in helping to recover money I had transferred to a wrong person.

I had wanted to transfer $125.45 via PayNow to my pet clinic, but due to a mistake in the phone number the sum went to the wrong account. I called the account owner to request that the money be returned but was told to file a police complaint.

My bank said that as the mistake was mine, I would have to persuade the person to return the money. I decided to lodge a police complaint online. I was contacted by Bedok Police Division within a matter of hours and assured that they would follow up on it.

The assigned investigation officer kept me updated on what he was doing and finally managed to get the person to transfer the money back to me.

I am truly grateful to the police department.

Narasimha B.T.

Kudos to HDB for helping families

I commend the Housing Board's Home Ownership Support Team on its efforts in guiding rental flat families to buy their own flats.

Underprivileged families often face many difficulties and need a guiding hand. With assistance to buy their own flats, they will feel reassured of a better future. They will work hard to keep the flats as these will be their precious assets.

Foo Sing Kheng