Forum: Better to enjoy nature in the wild

While I agree with Mr Christiaan Starke that exposure to animals will encourage a better understanding of them, that exposure does not come only from having pets (Opening up pet industry would widen horizons, May 22).

Like Mr Starke, I was exposed to many animals in my childhood. But for me, the animals were in their natural habitat, instead of in captivity. I found the teamwork of industrious ants, agility of lizards catching their prey and the intelligence of birds to be captivating.

Children's interests are easily piqued and it pays to introduce them to nature early so that they learn not to "react with fear or disgust when faced with animals that are not commonly seen", as Mr Starke put it.

The exposure can be done in gardens and parks, instead of staring at captive pets in tanks or terrariums at home. Being outdoors brings additional health benefits and Singapore's lack of seasons makes going outdoors possible all year round.

There is no lack of variety in Singapore's fauna either. For example, Mr Starke's interest in beetles can be satisfied by going to accessible places such as the Dairy Farm, Lorong Halus and catchment areas to observe the many different species.

Mr Starke's call for a negative instead of a positive list of illegal pets might result in too many species being brought into Singapore. With the country's high population density, there is a high probability of conflict among residents, as one man's pet may be another man's pest.

It makes more sense to enjoy nature in the wild.

Agnes Sng Hwee Lee