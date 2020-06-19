Forum: Better diversity education needed

A 2016 photograph of Raffles Institution students with their faces painted black recently surfaced, which brought racial insensitivity into the spotlight and highlighted a need for better diversity education in schools.

Race is discussed once a year, on Racial Harmony Day. Teachers display cute illustrations of people wearing cheongsams, baju kurungs and saris, as well as encourage children to come to school in such outfits. Students also eat traditional snacks and listen to folk music.

The intention of these activities is to inculcate respect for our various ethnic groups. But their effect is to make the different ethnicities seem completely separate and stuck in time. It is as if children take a tour of "exotic" cultures only to return to reality once the celebrations are over.

Traditions are important, but the way they are explored is not reflective of children's real life experiences.

In this fluid and complex world, it is instead necessary to explore contemporary people and situations. Educators can broaden children's knowledge of diversity by engaging individuals in their own communities.

In this way, children see how similarities and differences exist both within as well as across ethnicities. Although some of our traditional dishes, clothes and music may be different, we share similar core needs, such as food, shelter, water and love.

Diversity education also needs to be continuous. Talking about race only once a year is neither sufficient nor effective in a holistic education.

Admittedly, discussing race-related issues is uncomfortable. But if we do not talk about racial prejudice, how will children be able to recognise discrimination?

Diversity education must not only support children in identifying stereotypes but also help them to develop appropriate strategies for responding to racism.

In the long run, children will be equipped with a richer, deeper understanding of ethnicity, which they can carry into adulthood.

Chin Hui Wen