Forum: Better communication by govt agencies can go a long way

I recently received a call from a government agency that I had been giving feedback to for a few years now regarding an issue in my neighbourhood.

I had been very unhappy with its response, or lack of.

Two weeks ago, an accident happened just blocks away from where I live, showing that what I was concerned about could, and did, happen. And so I wrote in again.

Finally, about a week later, an officer from that unit called. We had a good talk during which he explained the operational, logistical and legal constraints it faced in solving the problem.

I learnt that the simple solution I had proposed could not be implemented as it would have involved some major redesign, and short of tearing down and rebuilding the whole estate, there was little officials could do other than continue with the current practice.

I appreciated that phone call as it gave me a clearer picture of the whole situation, although it would have been better had I been told this any time in the last three years after I first highlighted the problem.

My point is, the man in the street is not privy to information at the government agency level. We will not know what is happening, or why something is not happening, if no one explains it to us.

All of us want a safe and better living environment. I am sure this can be achieved when government agencies and ordinary citizens can communicate clearly with each other. We can then avoid a situation where citizens are upset at the seeming inaction of government agencies, and public officers are harassed by these irritated citizens.

Alex Yeo