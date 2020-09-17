Forum: Be nice to those enforcing rule on mask wearing

There has been some discussion and debate over what constitutes an acceptable face mask (Form and material matter in what constitutes a mask, by Adam Reutens-Tan, Sept 4).

People may go into the technicality of the design, construction and materials to justify the use of certain masks. Enforcement officers who are tasked to make sure people comply with the rule on mask wearing may not be able to differentiate the effectiveness of different mask designs and materials used.

Many of them took up the role in this difficult time to earn a living.

As much as people would like to strive for the ideal solution, let's be gracious, cooperative and spare a thought for the enforcement officers who face different kinds of people and situations on the ground daily.

Let's not make their already difficult job more difficult.

Luo Siao Ping