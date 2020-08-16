Forum: Banks well-positioned to manage their own dividend payouts

I am not convinced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) response (MAS move balances banks' financial positions with shareholders' cash-flow needs, Aug 14) to Mr Rajagopalan Krishnamoorthy's letter (MAS request of banks not fair to retail investors, Aug 10).

Banks and finance companies here are generally more prudent and better managed than most other corporates. Given this, they have earned the public's confidence in their ability to manage their dividend payouts in relation to their profitability and reserves needs.

We have seen many failed corporates in Singapore, but rarely failed Singapore banks.

Just because major jurisdictions, like the United States, United Kingdom, European Union and Australia, have taken pre-emptive capital conservation measures similar to MAS' dividend restriction, it does not mean we should follow suit. They probably have to, given instances of failed financial institutions in some of these jurisdictions.

There have been more cases of corporates with questionable management practices and weak financial positions and yet the dividend restrictions are aimed only at banks - which seems like a skewed approach.

In any case, MAS' action will inevitably send a signal, even though unintended, for other corporates to reduce their dividend payouts.

Ultimately, the losers are the retail investors.

Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan