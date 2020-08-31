Forum: Ban educators from having closed-door sessions with kids

Too many educators have been caught abusing their positions and behaving inappropriately with their charges (Ex-principal pleads guilty to molesting three boys at his school, Aug 29).

One can only imagine the years of anguish and trauma that their young victims have to overcome thereafter to put these incidents behind them, if ever.

Perhaps it is time the Ministry of Education mandated that educators be prevented from having "closed-door" sessions with their charges.

Counselling and pep talks for students who need them should be carried out in the presence of another educator or in an office with the door open.

We need to take serious action to curb these abuses.

Yang Zhongcheng