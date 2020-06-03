Forum: Back-up needed for dorm operators facing big challenges ahead

The multi-ministry task force tackling the Covid-19 outbreak has released comprehensive actions for employers and dormitory operators to take post-circuit breaker, to ensure public health and safety.

However, the letter from the Dormitory Association of Singapore seems to indicate that dormitory operators may struggle to comply with the stepped-up requirements, citing existing difficulties with compliance that include increased operational costs and deployment of staff (Not all rosy for dormitory operators, June 1).

The Government's action plan, requiring controls on movement, the setting up of medical bays and coordination with employers on transport movements, is more suited for execution by a disciplined military force than commercial dormitory operators who are not as well trained to track and monitor such large groups of people at an individual level.

Communication with the multinational and multicultural migrant workforce remains a challenge, even pre-crisis.

Are the authorities confident that the operators will be able to effectively comply with the plan for safe living, safe working and safe rest days as laid down by the Ministry of Manpower?

If not, has the ministry provisioned for back-up logistical support should dorm operators fall short? A chaotic transition to tracking and controlling movement on such a massive scale does not benefit or assure public safety.

Bernard Lim Tiong Hien