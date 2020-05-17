Forum: Are we being fair to Russia?

It is ungracious to belittle the party that took the brunt of World War II to bring about Nazi Germany's defeat (European nations mark VE Day amid new horror of pandemic, May 8).

Straits Times global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal failed to provide context to the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. Despite stalwart support from the British people and ministers (among them, Winston Churchill) to form an alliance with the USSR, years of Soviet efforts to obtain a collective security agreement with Britain and France to counter Nazi Germany came to naught.

The non-aggression pact between the Soviet Union and Germany is one for which all parties are responsible.

Also, Operation Barbarossa, the code name for the German invasion of the Soviet Union, was a turning point in the war.

The USSR sacrificed nearly 30 million lives of its own to cut off the military advance of the Nazis.

As nations celebrate VE Day, may conflicting ones in present times find the courage to look back at history with clear eyes and return to the kind of cooperation that once was.

Lily Ong

Madam Lily Ong's criticism is unsurprising - hers is, after all, Russia's official position. But it is an interpretation which few outside Russia accept.

She claims that the Soviet Union was forced to reach a "non-aggression" pact with Germany in 1939 because nobody else in Europe was prepared to stand up to Nazi Germany.

Perhaps. But why did the pact signed between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany include a secret annex which gave Moscow the right to half of Poland, a great chunk of Romania, as well as the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, all of which were swallowed whole into the USSR? That made the Soviet Union not merely a neutral at the onset of the world war, but an active ally of Nazi Germany.

The sacrifice of Soviet troops in the defeat of Nazi Germany is not in doubt. And my article did not seek to "belittle" the Soviet contribution in the war; it merely pointed to the reality that for the eastern half of Europe, the end of the war meant swopping the Nazi occupation with the Soviet one.

Nations seldom have clean historic records, and Russia is no exception.