Forum: Are students out of touch with nature?

Covid-19 has had a great impact on students' education this year. Online learning from home became the norm during the circuit breaker and will probably be part of the new norm.

Though face-to-face lessons have resumed, out-of-classroom activities are still curtailed.

This begs the question: Are our students getting enough real-world exposure?

Admittedly, this issue has been around even before Covid-19.

Years ago, when I was teaching at a polytechnic, the students seemed surprised when they learnt that the potato comes from a plant with leaves, flowers, stems and roots.

They had believed that those underground stems sold in the supermarket were all there was to this common food.

Likewise, in my current science tuition classes for upper primary pupils, I was surprised that they had never seen a coconut and its tree. Ironically, the coconut is a model answer for the science topic on plant reproduction as it disperses its seed by water.

Growing up, I saw lots of coconut trees along the coast and in parks.

My parents never failed to point out how the fruit ended up being served at hawker stalls.

It was unthinkable for children not to know about the coconut.

To be fair, this issue is not just the responsibility of schools but also of parents.

Learning to code is well and good, but nothing can replace immersion in the physical world to learn about its wonders.

This will be challenging in the world of Covid-19.

Yet it is only right that schools and parents make the effort to integrate experiences in nature and life into our children's growing-up years.

We do not want the young generation to end up being competent and comfortable only in the virtual world but helpless and ignorant in the real world outside.

Kwok Chen Ko