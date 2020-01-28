Forum: Any safety measures being taken for Chingay parade?

Chingay 2020 will be staged on Friday and Saturday with thousands of participants, including many young children, involved.

With the increasing concerns about the Wuhan virus, I would like to hear from the organisers their plans to ensure the safety of participants.

Of course, there will also be crowds gathering to watch the parade.

As much as we do not want to be alarmist about the situation, there are still people who have been in close contact with those infected by the Wuhan virus who have not been reached.

The number of confirmed cases has been rising - two new cases were confirmed yesterday.

During the severe acute respiratory syndrome crisis, there were individuals with sub-clinical symptoms who infected others as there were no visible signs of their illness.

At this point, we do not know enough about the Wuhan virus to rule out sub-clinical infections.

I would appreciate it if the organisers would consider safety above all else.

Sandra Y.K. Lim