Forum: Anti-mosquito efforts should focus on stagnant water

I cannot agree more with Madam Teo Hsin Yi that fogging provides a false sense of security (Fogging provides false sense of security, July 23). Fogging operations in a large area may temporarily clear the area of adult mosquitoes, but fogging by individual houses is not only useless but also harmful.

Residents in neighbouring houses are forced to breathe the polluted air.

The basic ingredient used in fogging is cypermethrin, which is a neurotoxin and a carcinogen. Fogging by individual houses should not be allowed.

Perhaps we should look into the merits and defects of water-based misting rather than persisting with oil-based fogging.

Control of mosquito breeding must zero in on getting rid and preventing the formation of stagnant water.

Stagnant water found in private households is usually in small amounts, and the scale of mosquito breeding is far smaller than that of places such as unattended construction sites and private swimming pools, and obstructed roadside drains. When the circuit breaker was enforced, we should have known that it was only a matter of time before there would be a surge in mosquito-transmitted diseases.

Ong Siew Chey (Dr)