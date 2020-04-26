Forum: Allow drive-through pickup of orders at supermarket distribution centres

It has been weeks since the start of the circuit breaker and supermarkets seem to be continuing business as usual.

Delivery slots are still difficult to secure and orders are constantly changed because stocks "run out".

I had to go to the supermarket recently, as my mum had waited several days for her online order to arrive. She had problems getting a delivery slot and had to reorder when the items became unavailable, which meant she had to wait again.

Now that the circuit breaker has been extended, we should be doing our best to avoid going out as much as possible.

But if ordering online remains difficult, the crowds will continue to congregate at supermarkets.

There was a suggestion to allow the public to order online and pick up groceries at individual supermarkets (Let customers pick up grocery orders themselves, by Ms Rachel Tan Wee Cho, April 11).

I propose instead that supermarkets allow customers to order online and do a drive-through pickup at the supermarkets' central distribution centres at designated times.

A drive-through pickup is safer as people do not need to park their vehicles and then join physical queues to pick up their groceries.

Drivers can just drive to a pickup point, open their boots and have the items dropped in. Once home, they can check the items and contact the supermarket if there are any discrepancies.

Centralising pickups at supermarkets' distribution centres will ease the logistical challenge of deploying additional packing staff all over the island.

While not everyone drives, this will at least ease the pressure on the backlog of deliveries.

Alvin Hang Wei Yalu