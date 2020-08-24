Forum: Allow certain types of buskers to perform in public again

Many would agree that live performances add buzz to our society and community spaces, and that people yearn to be part of a live performance.

This was highlighted by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong (Steps afoot to pilot small-scale live performances, Aug 22).

As a busker, I am heartened that finally there is light at the end of the tunnel for performing artists during this Covid-19 crisis.

When it comes to busking audiences, I am aware that measures can never be effectively put in place to scale down the audience size to mitigate any Covid-19 risk because streets by nature have no limit to seating or standing room. However, consider this: There are basically two kinds of busking - walk-by and circle-act.

In the former, passers-by drop tokens into hats put out by buskers and usually continue walking away from the busker's spot.

They appreciate the positive vibes from the performance but tend to not stop to watch. Human statues, musicians, singers, pure juggling performers fall under this category.

In circle-act busking, buskers earn their keep only after passers-by have enjoyed the entire performance of, say, 10 to 15 minutes or more. Acrobats and magicians, for example, would fall under this category.

In short, walk-by busking does not result in people congregating, and even if that does happen, it usually involves only a handful of people; whereas circle-act busking does attract bigger crowds.

I hope buskers who perform the former, at least, can be allowed back onto the streets again so as to help reinstate the buzz that has been absent for five long months.

Wee Toon Hee