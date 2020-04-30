Forum: Allow $5,000 withdrawal from CPF to tide us over crisis

The Government should allow citizens to withdraw $5,000 from their Central Provident Fund (CPF) Retirement Account, as this will help those who are in dire financial straits.

The amount in my Retirement Account has reached the full retirement sum for my age. I need funds to tide me over this difficult Covid-19 period.

Many people have had their salaries cut and are struggling to get by.

Although the Government has introduced many schemes to assist all levels of society, I believe that allowing citizens to withdraw a sum from their CPF accounts would help them help themselves.

It would be a lifesaver for many, including myself.

Malaysia has done a similar thing, allowing its citizens to withdraw their savings from the Employees Provident Fund.

Dendroff Terance William