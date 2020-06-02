Forum: Add serology tests for Covid-19 to health screenings

Serology tests for Covid-19 should be introduced in regular health screenings, especially for government-subsidised programmes such as Screen for Life and Project Silver Screen.

There is a possible link between Covid-19 and the risk of thrombosis - the formation of blood clots - in patients (Growing concern over link between virus and blood clots, May 29).

Asymptomatic patients may be unaware that they are at risk.

Including serology tests for Covid-19 in health screenings would become part of the defences in place to protect vulnerable seniors after the pandemic blows over.

Lim Teck Koon