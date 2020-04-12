Forum: Acts of kindness that make our lives more bearable

In the midst of trouble and hardship, our daily lives are quite often made more bearable by kind and generous acts of compassion and decency.

It is important that these lessons are not lost on us. I highlight two such acts from friends.

They involve our closest neighbour Malaysia, with whom relations are always complex and never straightforward, but in these two instances we have many reasons to be optimistic.

These acts also demonstrate the importance of forging close ties between our peoples.

One of my duties, as an ambassador to Uzbekistan, is to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens there, especially in times of crisis.

This is made difficult when we do not have an embassy in that particular country and often, my colleagues and I turn to our diplomatic friends to assist us.

When the coronavirus-related travel ban was introduced, a number of Singaporeans holidaying in Uzbekistan found themselves stranded.

Malaysian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Hendy Assan, on his own initiative, arranged for these Singaporeans to be evacuated together with other Malaysian tourists on their special flight to Kuala Lumpur, much to the relief of all of us here.

He was even present to see the Singaporeans off at the airport. Only a good friend would have taken such trouble.

While I was at home on self-imposed distancing, an old friend, Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong, sent his regards upon hearing that Singapore had imposed more stringent measures due to the escalating virus spread.

He was at his office on a Sunday afternoon personally intervening to unlock rigidities of rules and regulations caused by the lockdown in Malaysia.

I could sense he wanted to ensure that the much needed food and supplies must not be disrupted, and I thanked him for his kindness.

Back home, we too have our stories - of people who opened up their homes and went out of their way to house Malaysian colleagues and friends who otherwise commute daily across the Causeway to work here.

In times of need, we depend on others to lighten the pain. Quite often, we conveniently forget because it may be a small mundane occurrence we take for granted. But this is the time we must not forget to be thankful to others who have made our lives that much easier to carry on.

Zulkifli Baharudin