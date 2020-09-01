Forum: ActiveSG gym users urged to plan before booking slots

We thank Dr Yik Keng Yeong for his feedback (Hard to book a slot at ActiveSG gyms, Aug 27).

Sport Singapore's priority has been to implement safe management measures at our ActiveSG facilities for the safety and well-being of members of the public, as well as our volunteers and staff, and to minimise the risk of Covid-19 community transmission.

We have capacity limitations in our ActiveSG gyms - they are capped at 10 sq m per person or 50 persons, whichever is lower. These numbers were derived after consultation with various government agencies.

Our gyms operate at full capacity, especially on weekends, while complying with the safety measures. The mandatory online booking system is to discourage queueing outside the gyms.

Over the last two months, we have noticed that some members make bookings but do not utilise the slots.

While we understand that it will take time for everyone to adjust to being more deliberate in planning their workout schedules, we have reminded these users to make bookings only when they can use the slots.

We will consider Dr Yik's suggestion of an option to cancel as part of our booking app review.

S. Parameswaran

Deputy Director, Public Relations

Sport Singapore