Forum: A step in the right direction for nation's growth

It is very gratifying to see Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong promptly and graciously appointing Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh as the official Leader of the Opposition. This is a political watershed.

This is a major step in the evolution of our parliamentary system into a two-party system of checks and balances. This has been the sentiment of the Singapore electorate for quite a long time.

Let us hope both parties will work together in the interest of the nation and bring Singapore nearer to an ideal democratic parliamentary system.

This election has moved us closer to maturity in our growth as a young nation.

Majulah Singapura!

George Wong Seow Choon (Dr)