Forum: A family caregiver deciding factor in caring for older people at home

Associate Professor Philip Yap's commentary is a vivid reflection of the psychological and social impact of Covid-19 on older people in Singapore (Caring for older patients in a pandemic, May 23).

At older ages, fear and anxiety are common emotions which escalate quickly when health issues such as Covid-19 are suspected or detected.

Prof Yap advocates for extensive efforts by our healthcare system and professionals to enable home care to be provided so that frail seniors need not be institutionalised, and greater use of telemedicine, even after the pandemic is over.

While I agree with him that ageing-in-place is a better option for seniors, as professional home care can provide assurance, the comfort of familiar surroundings and the company of loved ones, the presence of a family caregiver is ultimately the deciding factor.

Personalised home care for those with physical disabilities, those who are bed-bound and those suffering from dementia is a labour-intensive and mentally exhausting long haul, and a professional nurse would need to train the family caregiver.

Frail older people are in the high-risk group for falls, so a full-time caregiver must accompany them at all times.

Hence, for home care schemes to work well, we need to do much more to prepare adult children, as well as middle-aged spouses. If foreign domestic workers are to be assigned the role, training them should be mandatory.

In a recent study by the Singapore University of Social Sciences, it was revealed that when there is a strain or negativity in the care recipient-caregiver relationship, and the caregiver feels "trapped" in the situation due to lack of alternative care options, caregiver burnout is highly likely.

Home care programme expansion is likely to bring high positive outcomes when accompanied by positive caregivers who are supported by affordable and easily accessible support networks.

To reduce the social isolation of family caregivers, and provide a platform for sharing and

learning, there are several agencies that organise support groups for community family caregivers.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, caregivers of seniors have had to cope with challenging situations, and there is also a long journey ahead. If anyone is aware of such lonely caregivers, do send them a message of encouragement.

Kalyani Kirtikar Mehta (Dr)