Forum: A better and safer way to cough

What is the correct way to cough or sneeze?

Ideally, it should be into a piece of tissue. But unless you hold a piece of clean tissue perpetually in hand, or you have the ability to suppress your urge to cough and sneeze until you reach for a piece of clean tissue, chances are you are just going to do it in the open or into your hand, only to touch a lift button later on.

A few years back, I saw posters in Sweden telling people to cough or sneeze into the crook of their elbow. I think that makes more sense.

I have seen many parents tell their children to cover their mouth when they cough. The next moment, their children are touching the escalator hand rails.

Loh Koah Hwye