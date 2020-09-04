Form and material matter in what constitutes a mask

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regards bandanas, scarves and neck gaiters as "makeshift coverings that may not have a good fit around the wearer's nose and mouth".

And as they were "made from materials that are not specific for disease prevention, they may not perform as well as purpose-built masks" (Tighter regulations on what constitutes a mask and how it should be worn come into effect in Singapore, ST Online, Aug 29).

The material the mask is made from is one of the key factors that determine its suitability and effectiveness.

In that respect, a cotton neck gaiter may be just as effective as the many cotton masks that are being sold - which are commonly a single layer of cotton with some degree of filtration, although not as effective as a medical mask.

However, folding a cotton neck gaiter over to double the layers may actually increase its filtration efficiency by up to five times, whereas a cotton mask cannot be folded over on the face.

Form is clearly another factor in the effectiveness of a mask. Bandanas, scarves and handkerchiefs tied around the head would indeed allow significant air flow out the sides and bottom of the covering. However, a neck gaiter actually wraps around the entire head, covering the nose, cheeks, chin and other areas not covered by a mask, and it hugs the face.

This actually meets MOH's guideline that "a mask should be worn such that it closely and completely covers the wearer's nose and mouth, without leaving a gap between the mask and the face".

If the Government wants to ensure transmission rates in the community are kept low, with every member of the public wearing masks that are designed or made specifically to prevent disease transmission, they need to ban the use of single-layer masks and masks that have valves in public areas.

Both have low filtration efficiency and high breathability, which allow for the easier spread of the coronavirus. Yet these are still being widely sold and used.

Adam Reutens-Tan