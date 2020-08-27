For multiracialism to succeed, we can't be complacent

That "multiracialism will always be a core element of our Singaporean identity" was pointed out by President Halimah Yacob in her address at the opening of Parliament. She noted too that "our multiracialism is still a work in progress" (Securing Singapore's future in a changed world, Aug 25).

These are well spoken comments.

Singaporeans are becoming more vocal and will respond vigorously to issues that affect them. These include the perception of indiscriminate recruitment of foreigners. They can be expected to speak up even more during this period of recession and job losses.

Multiracialism is never easy to manage, and has to be worked on continually. The sociopolitical issues of major foreign powers, and even in some neighbouring countries, will have an influence on our country.

Foreign news outlets and social media are added influencing factors, with the potential of fuelling radical racial and religious sentiments.

No country is totally immune to racial issues. It is exemplary that we have leaders of varied races in our government.

As a Singaporean with many friends from all cultures, I have heard frank observations and views from various quarters, both rational and, at times, emotional. As long as we are never complacent and continue to work hard at strengthening our social fabric, a successful future can be assured. The opposite will result in a disastrous and splintered society.

Adrian Villanueva