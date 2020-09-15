Forum: Focus on shared values, not race

Any discussion on race issues seems to invariably polarise people into different camps. We can talk till the cows come home and still not reach common ground as long as we persist in having an "us versus them" mentality.

I would suggest that the real issue we have here is not about race, but rather of values.

Growing up, a lot of us could be considered race-blind. We probably had neighbours of different races, but we were friends because we understood only a common language called "fun". Race was hardly a factor in making a friend or avoiding one.

We learnt values such as mutual respect and kindness simply from our frequent interactions with one another. Treating one another nicely and with dignity were values our parents taught us since we were young.

Our shared values include:

• nation before community and society above self;

• family as the basic unit of society;

• community support and respect for the individual;

• consensus, not conflict; and

• racial and religious harmony.

Growing up, a lot of us could be considered race-blind. We probably had neighbours of different races, but we were friends because we understood only a common language called "fun". Race was hardly a factor in making a friend or avoiding one.

Perhaps it is time we revisited these nationally shared values to see if we have made headway with them.

Henry Lee