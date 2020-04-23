Focus on number of deaths, not number of confirmed cases

Recent headlines highlight how Singapore now has the highest number of reported Covid-19 cases in Asean. The Johns Hopkins University table on which these assertions are based is flawed. It reflects only the number of cases reported.

There is a simple way to keep the figure on that table low: Don't test and don't report.

North Korea, for instance, claims to have no Covid-19 cases.

It was reported that based on antibody tests, the number of Covid-19 cases in Los Angeles may be 40 times higher than the confirmed figure (Los Angeles coronavirus infections 40 times greater than known cases, antibody tests show, ST Online, April 21).

A more meaningful statistic would be the number of deaths. While not perfect by any means, the death toll is harder to fudge. By this reckoning, Singapore, with 11 deaths, ranks fifth in Asean, behind Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand.

We test widely, which pushes up the number of confirmed cases. What matters is the number of those in hospital. According to the Ministry of Health, there were 3,566 as of Tuesday, with a further 27 in critical condition.

Sensationalist stories without proper interpretation and context serve only to heighten anxiety. In this time of political point-scoring by some politicians, the ranking in Johns Hopkins University's morbid league table is ammunition for their war. It is time to stop.

Walter Woon Cheong Ming