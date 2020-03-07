Forum: Flexi-work, company culture key to helping parents

Increasing childcare leave is not the answer to parents' woes (Call for more childcare leave and care options, Feb 28).

Most people will never think they have enough leave. Better company culture and flexible work arrangements are the better solutions.

When my previous company launched a flexi-timing scheme, it paid off handsomely.

The number of people who took urgent leave and medical leave nosedived immediately.

Staff were allowed to take time off to run urgent errands, such as taking their children or parents to see the doctor, or to arrange emergency care.

Some parents even brought their children to work.

Staff missed two to three hours of work instead of going absent at the last minute and causing managers to scramble to reallocate manpower - hence eliciting resentment among colleagues.

Karen Lee