Firms should practise principle of 'charity begins at home'

I disagree with a statement made by Singapore investment company Temasek last week (Temasek calls out racist Facebook posts, Aug 16).

Referring to what it described as "racist", "false" and "divisive" Facebook posts targeting its Indian employees, the firm said: "Singaporeans among us are also ashamed at such hateful behaviour on the Singapore social media."

On the contrary, I am proud that Singaporeans are showing concern over the hiring policies of some home-grown companies.

Credit should be given to the Monetary Authority of Singapore for urging financial institutions to keep a strong local core in their workforce and grow the talent pool in the country.

Mr Raymond Koh Bock Swi pointed out that many foreigners hired in Singapore's finance sector have been for upper-middle to senior management positions (Workforce composition in banks needs to be examined, Aug 15).

He added that once they are hired, they can easily and in a short time secure their permanent resident (PR) status in the country.

When they get their PR status, would they not be taking lucrative jobs away from Singaporeans?

In the final analysis, for the sake of peace and harmony, it is good to practise the principle of "charity begins at home".

Ong Heng Poh