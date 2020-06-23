Firms must ensure staff wear masks

Businesses should adopt Forum contributor Derrick Goh's suggestion and refuse to sell to customers not wearing masks (Ban firms from selling to customers without masks, June 11).

It is incumbent on businesses to have their staff wear masks and set an example for their customers, especially employees cooking and handling food.

Food handlers should also wear hair nets to keep their hair from falling into the food.

A high standard of hygiene is indispensable at food preparation and eating places, irrespective of a pandemic.

Pavithran Vidyadharan