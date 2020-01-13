Fine those who use phone crossing road

The topic of whether the use of mobile devices while crossing the road should be regulated has been discussed many times.

Some suggest that turning it into a law is too austere. Others say a ban is necessary to ensure the safety of everyone.

Pedestrians play a significant role in road safety. Thus, imposing a fine on errant pedestrians is reasonable.

Most accidents happen due to carelessness, or people behaving badly or selfishly. Any small form of regulation will improve road safety.

Yuki Chew Min Er, 15

Secondary 4 student

