Female power gives WP an edge in Sengkang GRC

Analysts have posited a few factors to explain how the Workers' Party (WP) team won Sengkang GRC: The charm of a credible young team which appealed to the relatively young residents in Sengkang GRC, the star debate performance of economics associate professor Jamus Lim, and the work done by previous WP representatives on the ground (How WP won over Sengkang, July 12).

Something that has not been mentioned much is the apparent contrast between the two competing teams. WP's slate was led by lawyer He Ting Ru. It is relatively rare in Singapore for a GRC team to be led by a woman.

Her team also included social enterprise founder Raeesah Khan. Compare this with the People's Action Party's all-male slate.

In 1959, the People's Action Party made a valiant effort to convince female voters to vote for the party, with the help of political broadcasts by Mrs Lee Kuan Yew.

This was a reminder that women form a voting bloc that is sensitive to issues related to them, such as the needs of children and families, especially in the face of current challenges surrounding the pandemic.

I am sure there were many other factors but the WP team in Sengkang GRC may have had one more going for them - the appeal in this aspect compared with their rivals.

Karunaratne Aravinda

Uvindu Bandara