False accusation can destroy doctor's reputation, career

I feel sorry for general practitioner Wee Teong Boo, who was cleared of all charges by the Court of Appeal (Doctor accused of molestation, rape cleared of all charges, June 11). He had been sentenced to 10 years' jail for sexual assault and molestation last year.

In some countries, chaperones or impartial observers are used during intimate medical examinations, especially when the doctor is performing a thorough exam of the genital or anal region or breasts of the patient.

In some cases, the doctor may ask the patient to undress for a skin check. It is also possible that patients may perceive such an examination as abusive because of their lack of understanding of the procedure or due to inadequate communication.

The function of a chaperone is primarily to protect the patient, but the chaperone also protects the doctor from a patient's false accusations. The consequences of a false accusation if no chaperone is present can destroy a doctor's reputation, and may lead to suspension and removal from the medical register and possible criminal proceedings.

The American Medical Association recommends that an authorised health professional should, whenever possible, serve as a chaperone during a medical check.

An experienced chaperone would be able to identify unusual or unacceptable behaviour by a doctor and also protect the doctor against abusive patients.

Heng Cho Choon