Forum: Ez-link card expiry date needed as performance may deteriorate

We thank Mr Marcus Foong Jun Hao for his feedback and suggestion (Do away with expiry date of ez-link card, Jan 9).

An ez-link card is valid for use for five years from the date that it is activated for use by EZ-Link. The expiry date is necessary because, apart from wear and tear to the card, the performance of the chip inside the card may deteriorate over time, similar to all electronic devices.

Card replacement is required to ensure that all our customers can continue to have a smooth journey when they use the card. Customers who replace cards that are expiring within the year will get the replacement cards at a subsidised rate of $3.

Cardholders can check the expiry date of their cards at various places, including the general ticketing machines and add-value machines in MRT stations and bus interchanges, and the EZ-Link app and website.

We encourage cardholders to register their cards on the EZ-Link app to receive reminders to get their expiring cards replaced.

Janice Xu

Senior Manager, Marketing

Communications

EZ-Link