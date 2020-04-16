Extend quarantine period to 28 days

Infectious diseases expert Leong Hoe Nam said that persons with Covid-19 can shed the virus for up to four weeks (Rising number of local unlinked cases in past 14 days, April 14).

Furthermore, studies done in the United States, China and Italy show that more than half to about 70 per cent of those with Covid-19 are either asymptomatic or have minimal symptoms (Up to 70% of those infected may show no symptoms, making virus tough to tackle, April 14).

If this is what we know now, a 14-day quarantine won't be enough; we need to extend it to 28 days.

This information should be highlighted so the public can take appropriate action.

We also need to make instructions for safe distancing clear and simple, so the young and old can easily understand them.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)