Experience with dedicated hours for senior shoppers disappointing

On Monday morning, I was all excited about the dedicated shopping hours for seniors that was announced last week (Elderly, vulnerable groups to get priority hours at supermarkets, March 25).

I went to Bukit Timah Plaza and was disappointed for many reasons.

To begin with, the supermarket was not ready for business when I was there at around 7.15am.

There were many trolleys full of goods but placed in spots that blocked passageways.

There were also many empty shelves and many items were not available.

This could have been due to the high purchase volume the day before, which was a Sunday. If that was the case, maybe the supermarket should consider fixing another day during the week instead of a Monday for priority shopping.

I could not use the Scan2Go card as I was told by a staff member that the system would start functioning only from 8am.

As I was not able to purchase many of the items I had gone there to buy, I now may have to make another trip to the supermarket.

This defeats the purpose of discouraging people from visiting malls unnecessarily and getting them to observe social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Liang Teh Hai