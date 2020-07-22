Expand initiative deploying SIA cabin staff to serve in hospitals

I applaud Singapore Airlines' (SIA) move to deploy its cabin staff to hospitals as care ambassadors to support nurses (800 SIA cabin crew serving in new roles in Covid-19 fight, May 4).

I witnessed their professionalism and dedication to their jobs at one of the hospitals. They help the hospital staff in duties that include serving meals, changing patients' diapers, taking their blood pressure and transferring them from wheelchair to bed.

Some of the SIA staff I spoke to told me that they found their deployment meaningful and rewarding.

They have acquired medical knowledge and experience in taking care of patients during these few months at the hospital.

As SIA has not resumed full operations, the cabin staff on duty have expressed their desire to continue supporting the healthcare sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. They hope their contracts will be renewed after next month.

Some of their colleagues have also shown interest in the initiative, but could not take part owing to the quota imposed.

The Ministry of Health could consider raising the quota, and also renewing the contracts of the existing participants.

Rachel Tan Wee Cho