Expand functionality of TraceTogether app

For efficient contact tracing, the TraceTogether app must be able to immediately notify all users who have come into contact with an infected individual once he is identified. Alerts should instruct users to isolate themselves and avoid further contact. It should also display a number to call for further instructions or tell users to go to a designated place to be tested.

This should become a drill that everyone becomes familiar with. This way, the whole chain of transmission can immediately be identified and isolated to prevent further transmission.

Contact tracing needs to be faster and more efficient, as this virus is very infectious. The present manual contact tracing is too slow and can be overwhelmed when cases increase rapidly.

The app should also be a repository of reliable Covid-19 information. Timely and reliable updates and precautionary measures delivered through the app can counter the widespread misinformation that has spread during the pandemic.

To encourage more people to use the app, offer time-limited discounts and incentives - for example, for buying groceries or using public transport.

Giving time-limited discounts to those who have the app installed will affect the bottom line of companies, but it is for the greater good. It will also be cheaper for companies than having circuit breaker measures extended or tightened.

Tan Soo Heong