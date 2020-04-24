Excerpts from readers' letters: Reduce club subscription fees

REDUCE CLUB SUBSCRIPTION FEES

Considering that the circuit breaker period has been extended to June 1, I hope that clubs such as golf clubs and social clubs like Raffles Town Club, Chinese Swimming Club and Singapore Swimming Club will consider reducing subscription fees.

While clubs still have to pay their employees, there are other expenses, such as utilities and maintenance, which they can save on during the shutdown.

Also, some clubs impose minimum spending on food and beverages. With the shutdown, it may not be possible for members to reach this minimum sum. I hope this can be waived.

Ong Tiong Meng

EXTEND SALE PERIOD, SPREAD CROWDS

I noticed that some retailers such as supermarkets are having three-day weekend sales to attract shoppers.

This is not something we should be encouraging at this time. It would only attract crowds of shoppers who want to take advantage of the reduced prices.

With the coronavirus crisis still raging in Singapore, shoppers converging in places would negate the effort to minimise contact among people.

To spread out the crowds, I suggest that retailers initiate month-long sales. This would allow shoppers to buy the discounted products any day of the week. Hopefully, this will lead to smaller numbers of shoppers on weekends.

Foo Sing Kheng

TAKE A LEAF OUT OF UNIQLO'S BOOK

It is heartening to read that Uniqlo tops a ranking of the 150 most attractive firms and institutions (New survey reveals best employers in Singapore, April 21).

In the light of the Covid-19 crisis, I hope more employers will take a leaf out of Uniqlo's book and treat their employees as assets and not liabilities.

Employers should show concern for the well-being of their staff - both the physical and mental aspects.

Employers should empathise with and make employees feel that they are all in this together. Everyone needs care, kindness and encouragement at this time.

B. Thaiyal Nayagi

APPALLED AT RACIST ATTACK

I am an Australian living in Australia and a sometime visitor to Singapore. I would like to say that the perpetrators in the racist attack on the two undergraduates - one Singaporean and one Malaysian - in Melbourne do not represent the majority here.

I am ashamed of the perpetrators and their ilk. Many Australians abhor the behaviour of the few and I am humiliated that such a thing happened in my country.

I really enjoy visiting Singapore, being part of its society and learning about the city state.

When the coronavirus pandemic is over, I certainly will return to Singapore to make more friends and learn about its culture.

I also hope Singaporeans will visit Australia.

Carole Palmer

MORE SHOWS FOR SENIORS

With the extended circuit breaker period, more help should be given to seniors who find it difficult to stay home because of either the crammed space or boredom.

There are videos showing them eating outside their homes, refusing to stay home and not wearing masks.

I suggest that our free-to-air channels broadcast shows such as Chinese opera (in dialects such as Teochew, Hokkien and Cantonese) and old Malay and Indian movies like those starring P. Ramlee and M.G. Ramachandran.

These might keep the seniors at home for at least a couple of hours a day.

Philip Foong Soon Fatt