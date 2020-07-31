Excerpts from readers' letters: On local produce, travellers entering Singapore

PUT FLAG ON LOCAL PRODUCE

To raise the visibility of Singapore's produce, which includes eggs and vegetables, the authorities could allow companies to put the national flag on their packaging (Demand for local produce must match supply: Amy Khor, July 19). We can then easily identify local produce without having to read the small print.

Koh Juat Huang

PUBLIC SAFETY IS PARAMOUNT

With the increase in imported Covid-19 cases, travellers entering Singapore, regardless of their residency status, should be quarantined in dedicated facilities (Have all returnees serve quarantine orders only at dedicated facilities, by Mr Damian Ng Swee Beng, July 29).

Also, they should not be allowed to board public transport from the airport to these locations. Moreover, taxpayers should not have to bear the cost of these travellers' Covid-19 testing or their stay at the quarantine facility.

These costs should be borne by the traveller. The public's safety is paramount and should not be compromised by these travellers.

Koh Guek Choo (Dr)

ONLY RIGHT-MOST LANE FOR TURNING

Singapore, despite its small land size, has managed to provide a relatively smooth driving experience via relatively well-maintained and well-designed roads and policies such as Electronic Road Pricing.

But lanes that accommodate both vehicles that want to go straight and vehicles that want to turn right should be removed, especially since many traffic junctions no longer allow vehicles to make discretionary right turns.

I frequently see cars in the second-from-right lane come to a halt behind a car waiting to turn right. These cars then have to try to switch to the lane to their left.

This impedes traffic flow and poses a road hazard.

Tan Jia Hao

DISCOURAGE FIST-BUMPING

During the recent election campaigning and the post-election walkabouts, I noticed that many politicians are fist-bumping members of the public. And people seem to be fist-bumping more in general.

Fist-bumping should be discouraged for the same reasons that shaking hands is discouraged. It's not uncommon to see people rubbing their noses with the back of their hands or their knuckles.

If you need to make contact with someone as a greeting, I feel that the only safe way is to bump elbows. Otherwise, we should stick to contactless forms of greeting others, such as the Chinese fist and palm salute.

Ted Chia Chee Kiong

GENEROUS ACT LAUDABLE

I applaud Mr Pritam Singh's decision to set aside half of the additional salary as Leader of Opposition for his party, residents and other charitable causes (WP's Pritam Singh to set aside half of pay as Leader of the Opposition for his party, residents, or charitable causes, ST Online, July 29).

I believe that his generous act is not for political theatre, and I am sure that many political office-holders also contribute to charity anonymously.

Foo Sing Kheng