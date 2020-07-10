Excerpts from readers' letters: Noisy motorists, crowded LRT trains

CATCH NOISY MOTORISTS

I stay in Upper Serangoon Road and am frequently awoken from my slumber in the dead of night by the booming noise of passing cars tearing down the road.

The noise sounds like vehicles with illegally modified exhaust pipes, and the drivers rev their engines without consideration for residents who need a good night's sleep.

We already have red-light and speed cameras to catch motorists who violate traffic rules and may endanger their lives and those of other road users.

Can the relevant authorities consider installing devices at strategic locations on roads that are able to detect motorists whose vehicles cause noise beyond an allowable limit, especially late at night?

Goh Toh Hew

TWO-CAR TRAINS ON LRT ALL DAY

Many companies have arranged for workers who can work from home to continue doing so in phase two of Singapore's reopening. This has made public transport less crowded during peak hours.

However, schools have fully reopened, and the starting and dismissal times of students being staggered by a mere 10 to 15 minutes does little to alleviate crowds on public transport, especially on feeder buses and the LRT.

Two-car trains run on the LRT only during peak hours. While having two-car trains throughout the day may not be cost-effective, it would allow commuters to practise more effective safe distancing.

Irene Louis