Excerpts from readers' letters: Mask rule, road safety

COMMUTERS FLOUT MASK RULE

I take public transport regularly, and notice that some commuters do not follow the "less talking" rule. Some even pull down their masks to chat, and there are those who pull their masks down to cough or sneeze.

I suggest that posters be displayed on buses and trains, and announcements made in the main languages to remind commuters of the rules. It would also be useful to announce that those contravening the rules will be punished.

Ng Ee Koon

TRUCK DANGER ON WINDING ROAD

South Buona Vista Road, with its several hairpin bends, is a danger zone when vehicles with more than three axles travel on it. There are currently several construction projects going on near the Pasir Panjang Road end. I've observed several instances of heavy vehicles using South Buona Vista Road from the direction of North Buona Vista Road.

There was an instance of a container truck that drove down that road, forcing oncoming traffic to stop for it to manoeuvre the bends.

These vehicles pose a danger to other users of the road, as oncoming vehicles are not visible until they are very near, because of the bends. I hope the Traffic Police or Land Transport Authority will patrol the area, given the construction works in progress there.

Chong Kuan Mui

IMPOSE JOBS CREATION LEVY

I refer to the report (Salary criteria for foreign professionals to be raised, Aug 28).

The Government could consider raising the cost of hiring Employment Pass and S Pass holders for the company - by imposing a Jobs Creation levy, instead of raising the minimum salaries that have to be paid. This levy would be a source of revenue for the Government and would at the same time send a direct message that it would be comparatively more costly should any company wish to hire a foreign professional for the role.

It would remind employers that there are suitable Singaporeans who can meet their requirements and would also make it less economical to employ a foreign professional. This would surely make employers think harder about looking abroad to hire.

Joel Pang