Excerpts from readers' letters: Let people meet a few friends

LET PEOPLE MEET A FEW FRIENDS

For the last two months, my physical interaction with my close friends has been zero. The occasional Zoom or phone call is a far cry from gathering for a meal.

From Tuesday, people can visit their parents or grandparents. However there is a sizeable group of people, myself included, who do not have living parents or grandparents. Hence my social circle from June 2 will remain unchanged.

I propose that everyone should get to choose who to include in an expanded social circle. Allow each person to log in to a government portal and name four others, who he can then meet at either his or the other person's home.

This will surely help in our overall well-being.

Eugene Tan

LOOK INTO TAMPERING CASE

Buying any second-hand car entails certain risks, but one expects the law to come down on his side when a blatantly dishonest act is involved (Car buyer loses case against dealer over tampered odometer, May 26).

Wilful manipulation of the odometer surely breaks the law. For the public good, the case should not be allowed to rest with this unsatisfactory outcome, much as the plaintiff seems to have learnt a lesson from it. The dealer still has a case to answer for, and perhaps the Consumers Association of Singapore should look into it.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)

HARASSMENT BY MONKEYS

On Monday morning, I saw a man along the Lorong Halus Park Connector swinging his bicycle to ward off a troop of monkeys harassing his toddler. These monkeys scattered when I arrived at the scene.

The following day, I saw a troop of monkeys harassing pedestrians, joggers and cyclists along Old Upper Thomson Road.

I believe that hunger is driving these animals to harass people in the hope of getting some food. It appears their biggest food source - the illegal feeding by people - has stopped.

I hope the authorities will be able to do something about the situation.

Lee Joo Mong